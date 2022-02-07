Umrah pilgrims must have negative PCR test, says Saudi Hajj Ministry

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Monday announced all Umrah pilgrims coming to the Kingdom must submit a negative PCR test report taken no more than 48 hours before arrival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Monday announced all Umrah pilgrims coming to the Kingdom must submit a negative PCR test report taken no more than 48 hours before arrival.

This applies to all, "regardless of their vaccination status, starting next Wednesday", the ministry said.

Pilgrims have to show they are vaccinated using the Tawakkalna app to enter the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophet's Mosque in Madinah.

They should also book an Umrah or prayer slot using the app to be able to perform prayers or worship due to strict health and safety protocols.

Pilgrims must also wear masks and are advised to take safety precautions in line with Covid-19 protocols, the National reported.

The Saudi Interior Ministry said that all Saudi citizens must take a coronavirus vaccine booster dose to travel outside the Kingdom, starting from February 9.

The ministry said new Covid-19 cases in Saudi Arabia continue to decline, dropping below the 4,000-mark on Sunday.

More than 58 million vaccine doses have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

According to new rules, those who have tested negative can take a booster vaccine three months after taking their second dose.