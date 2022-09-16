Umrah pilgrims offered high-speed train service between Makkah and Madinah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :A high-speed train service makes it possible for pilgrims to travel between the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah in just two hours and 20 minutes.

The Haramain Express, which travels at a top speed of over 300 kph, is part of the Kingdom's integrated transport network.

The train can accommodate over 400 business and economy class passengers, with tickets priced between SR40 and SR150 ($10.60-$40). The service also stops at Jeddah and King Abdullah Economic City, Arab news reported.

People from all over the world are permitted to perform Umrah during their stay in the Kingdom thanks to the visa scheme provided by the Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

Offering a trouble-free cultural and religious experience for Umrah pilgrims is in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Pilgrims wishing to visit Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah are advised to use the Maqam platform — maqam.gds.haj.gov.sa/ — where they can make all of the necessary travel arrangements and select from a package of services.

Family and personal visit visa holders can perform Umrah easily by booking an appointment through the Umrah app.

Umrah pilgrims are required to have comprehensive health insurance, including cover for the cost of treatment for COVID-19.