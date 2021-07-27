UrduPoint.com
Umrah Pilgrims; Sterilization Efforts Intensify At Makkah's Grand Mosque

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 05:02 PM

Sterilization at the Grand Mosque is being intensified as the holy site begins to receive Umrah pilgrims after the completion of Hajj 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Sterilization at the Grand Mosque is being intensified as the holy site begins to receive Umrah pilgrims after the completion of Hajj 2021.

Procedures for regulating entry and exit, the allocation of specific lanes for people with special needs and the distribution of Zamzam water bottles to prayer areas, courtyards and tawaf areas are also in place to ensure the safety and comfort of pilgrims, Arab news reported.

Foreign pilgrims will be able to perform Umrah with the start of the new Islamic year which is expected to fall on August 9, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj for Hajj and Umrah Services, Hesham Saeed said.

