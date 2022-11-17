UMT delegation visits PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :A delegation of Department of Information Technology Students from University of Management and technology (UMT), Sialkot Campus Thursday visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), Qurban Lines.

The UMT delegation was comprised of 30-student and their faculty members. PPIC3 Superintendent of Police (SP) Muhammad Asim Jasra and Deputy Superintendent of Police Coordination Shahid Raiz briefed about the various sections of IC3 for a real-time functional demonstration of the integrated security platform.

The students were taken to various arms and functions of the PSCA dealing in 15 emergency call centre, video control centre, media management centre and the PSCA cam-surveillance operations management centre.

The SP briefed the delegation with audiovisual presentations on various objectives as well. PSCA was keen to absorbable youths in its workforce, he added.

The students said that such projects would be replicated in other cities of province for better surveillance, security and traffic management.

Later, SP Asim Jasran answered the students' regarding e-challenging, 15 fake calls, traffic management, LTE networking and other questions.

Asim Jasra said the delegation, that the scope of Safe City projects was being extended to other cities. He said fatal accidents had reduced by 45 per cent and with the restoration of international cricket, the image of Pakistan had improved at the global level as well.