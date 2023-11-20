Open Menu

UMT Organizes Pre-launching Ceremony Of Film “Gunjal”

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2023 | 09:54 PM

University of Management and Technology (UMT) organized the pre-launching ceremony of Pakistani film “Gunjal”, on child labor, on the eve of World Children's Day here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) University of Management and Technology (UMT) organized the pre-launching ceremony of Pakistani film “Gunjal”, on child labor, on the eve of World Children's Day here on Monday.

According to a press release, the event was organized by UMT school of Media and Communication in collaboration with SSDO, Child Protection and Welfare Bureau and Catwalk.

DG UMT Professor Abid Sherwani, Dean School of Media and Communication Studies Dr. Anjum Zia, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Resham, Syed Kausar Abbas, Fashion Artist Frieha Altaf, Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sarah Ahmed, media representatives, police department along with the cast of “Gunjal” attended the ceremony.

Addressing the event, Dr. Anjum Zia welcomed the guests at UMT and said that child labor and child trafficking were very serious issues for which they have to take steps to solve.

Actress Resham and Actor Ahmed Ali Akbar told the participants that the film included action and thrills along with shedding light on important issues like child labor. The aim of this film is to shed light on issues like child trafficking and child labor and find a solution to it, they added.

