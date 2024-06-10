Open Menu

UMT Organizes Rector's Merit Award Ceremony

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2024 | 11:23 PM

UMT organizes Rector's Merit Award ceremony

The University of Management and Technology (UMT) hosted its Rector's Merit Award Ceremony, organized by the Office of Controller Examination

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The University of Management and Technology (UMT) hosted its Rector's Merit Award Ceremony, organized by the Office of Controller Examination.

During this event, 337 students from BS and MS degree programs across 18 schools were honored with the Rector Merit Awards.

The ceremony featured UMT Rector Dr.

Asif Raza, Sajjad Ahmed (CEO of Sagacious Group), other officials, deans, directors, students, and their parents.

Dr. Asif Raza congratulated the students, their parents, and teachers on their achievements. Sajjad Ahmed also extended his congratulations to the award recipients and emphasized the importance of hard work, urging students to strive for success to bring glory to their parents, teachers, and the country.

Related Topics

Technology Event From

Recent Stories

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadi ..

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

4 minutes ago
 RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcem ..

RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement

5 minutes ago
 Palestinian women-led organizations must be at for ..

Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul in ..

Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar

5 minutes ago
 Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person fo ..

Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP

7 minutes ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansa ..

Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansari Exchange

5 minutes ago
Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as ..

Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister

7 minutes ago
 5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident

5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident

7 minutes ago
 Agriculture Sector contributing 2.9% to GDP, 37.4% ..

Agriculture Sector contributing 2.9% to GDP, 37.4% to total livelihoods in count ..

5 minutes ago
 Govt offices, banks, passport offices starts norma ..

Govt offices, banks, passport offices starts normal operation in Chaman

7 minutes ago
 PM invites AKDN to invest more in Pakistan's touri ..

PM invites AKDN to invest more in Pakistan's tourism sector

5 minutes ago
 PTI founder’s political rhetoric aimed at politi ..

PTI founder’s political rhetoric aimed at political gains: Asif

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan