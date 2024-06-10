UMT Organizes Rector's Merit Award Ceremony
Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2024 | 11:23 PM
The University of Management and Technology (UMT) hosted its Rector's Merit Award Ceremony, organized by the Office of Controller Examination
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The University of Management and Technology (UMT) hosted its Rector's Merit Award Ceremony, organized by the Office of Controller Examination.
During this event, 337 students from BS and MS degree programs across 18 schools were honored with the Rector Merit Awards.
The ceremony featured UMT Rector Dr.
Asif Raza, Sajjad Ahmed (CEO of Sagacious Group), other officials, deans, directors, students, and their parents.
Dr. Asif Raza congratulated the students, their parents, and teachers on their achievements. Sajjad Ahmed also extended his congratulations to the award recipients and emphasized the importance of hard work, urging students to strive for success to bring glory to their parents, teachers, and the country.
Recent Stories
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar
Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP
Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansari Exchange
Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister
5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident
Agriculture Sector contributing 2.9% to GDP, 37.4% to total livelihoods in count ..
Govt offices, banks, passport offices starts normal operation in Chaman
PM invites AKDN to invest more in Pakistan's tourism sector
PTI founder’s political rhetoric aimed at political gains: Asif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani4 minutes ago
-
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar5 minutes ago
-
Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP7 minutes ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister7 minutes ago
-
5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident7 minutes ago
-
Govt offices, banks, passport offices starts normal operation in Chaman7 minutes ago
-
PM invites AKDN to invest more in Pakistan's tourism sector5 minutes ago
-
PTI founder’s political rhetoric aimed at political gains: Asif7 minutes ago
-
Police shoot, injure 6 suspects in 5 separate encounters13 minutes ago
-
3-month course of Basic Sindhi learning inaugurated13 minutes ago
-
All campuses of FUUAST to be shifted to solar-energy at Rs 100 million: VC FUUAST13 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear Bushra Bibi, PTI founder's bail plea on June 1113 minutes ago