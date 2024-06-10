The University of Management and Technology (UMT) hosted its Rector's Merit Award Ceremony, organized by the Office of Controller Examination

The University of Management and Technology (UMT) hosted its Rector's Merit Award Ceremony, organized by the Office of Controller Examination.

During this event, 337 students from BS and MS degree programs across 18 schools were honored with the Rector Merit Awards.

The ceremony featured UMT Rector Dr.

Asif Raza, Sajjad Ahmed (CEO of Sagacious Group), other officials, deans, directors, students, and their parents.

Dr. Asif Raza congratulated the students, their parents, and teachers on their achievements. Sajjad Ahmed also extended his congratulations to the award recipients and emphasized the importance of hard work, urging students to strive for success to bring glory to their parents, teachers, and the country.