UN Agencies Making All-out Efforts To Tackle Post Flood Situation In Pakistan

Published September 30, 2022

The UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan, Julian Herneis, on Friday said all-out efforts were being made to tackle the post flood situation in 84 affected districts of Pakistan

He said the international community was responding in the difficult situation and special priority was being given to food, health and shelter in affected areas.

Multiple diseases, especially malaria, diarrhoea and skin ailments, were also spreading in the flood-hit areas, he told a joint press conference here along with representatives of World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), National Humanitarian Network (NHN) and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Julian Herneis said they had appealed to the international community for quick response and hoped to get 100 million Dollars in next few days for the rehabilitation and reconstruction in the flood-hit areas.

The were in close coordination with the provincial governments of Sindh and Balochistan to reach out to all the catastrophic-hit areas, he added.

Dr Palitha Gunarathna , WHO's Representative in Pakistan, said infectious diseases were on rise in the flood-hit areas while the measles campaign was underway and a number of mobile camps had been set up.

He said for pregnancy cases and malaria treatment emergency camps were also set up in different districts.

Two cargo flight with medicines wroth 2 million dollars had arrived, while more would come in a short period of time, he added.

He said some 55 million people had been affected by the floods in Pakistan.

Dr Inoussa Kabore, Deputy Representative of UNICEF, said: "We are working with our partners NGOs (non-governmental organizations) and other organizations in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtukhwa, Punjab and Sindh" for carrying out relief activities.

He said three million people were using unsafe drinking water, which was causing more dangerous diseases and creating an alarming health situation.

