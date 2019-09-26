UN allows Hafiz Saeed to use personal account

(@FahadShabbir)

United Nations Security Council has allowed banned outfit Jamaat Ud Dawa Chief Hafiz Saeed to draw money from his personal account

New York (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th September, 2019) United Nations Security Council has allowed banned outfit Jamaat Ud Dawa Chief Hafiz Saeed to draw money from his personal account.According to international media, an application was sent to committee of Security Council that Hafiz Saeed should be allowed to use bank account for personal expenditures.

Security Council while accepting the application of Pakistan has allowed Hafiz Saeed to withdraw Rs 1, 50,000 from bank account that would only be used for to meet his personal expenses .Government of Pakistan while implementing the resolutions of Security Council had frozen the assets of Hafiz Saeed.