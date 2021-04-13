UN announces short film competition for youth on multiple topics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The United Nations (UN) has announced a short film competition for youth on multiple topics. The deadline for the entries is June 18, 2021.

"The UN video competition is open worldwide for the filmmakers ages 25 and younger," said a news statement.

It said the interested youth were invited to submit films on migration, diversity, social inclusion and prevention of xenophobia.

'Plural + Youth Video Festival' is a competition which is sponsored by the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration.

Videos must be less than 5 minutes, include English subtitles and produced after December 31, 2018.

There are three age categories as well as the Special Awards for the prevention of Xenophobia, SafeWorship and Solidarity amid COVID-19.

Winners will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to attend the Plural+ 2021 Festival and awards ceremony late in 2021 in a location to be announced later.