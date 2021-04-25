UrduPoint.com
UN Announces Short Film Competition For Youth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 02:50 PM

UN announces short film competition for youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The United Nations has announced a short film competition for youth on multiple topics and the deadline for the entries was June 18.

"The United Nations video competition is open worldwide for the filmmakers ages 25 and younger," said a news release.

The competition titled 'Plural + Youth Video Festival' is a competition which is sponsored by the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration, it added.

The interested youth were invited to submit films on migration, diversity, social inclusion and prevention of xenophobia.

It said videos must be less than five minutes, including English subtitles and produced after December 31, 2018.

There are three age categories as well as the Special Awards for the prevention of Xenophobia, SafeWorship and Solidarity amid COVID-19. Winners will receive anall-expenses-paid trip to attend the Plural+ 2021 Festival and awards ceremonylate in 2021 in a location to be announced later.

