UN appoints new Resident Coordinator in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) United Nations (UN) appointed new Resident Coordinator in Pakistan , Mohamed Yahya, who was a refugee from Somalia; he and his family can't go home.

He told Melissa Fleming, the UN’s Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, his story in this season’s second episode of ‘Awake At Night’, called “No place like home”.

According to a press release from United Nations Information Center (UNIC), a former child refugee, Mohamed Yahya knows the life-long pain of yearning for a lost home. That’s why some of his most emotional experiences with the UN have involved helping displaced people return to their towns years after they fled a brutal conflict.

In his previous posting in Nigeria, he had the incredible privilege of helping whole communities return home to the north of the country, years after they had to flee from the militant group Boko Haram.

“I have been displaced from my own home at the age of three or four, when we left home in Somalia.

A little bit of me was, I must say, envious of them, that they're able to go back home. I always imagine how I'll feel when I go back home without fear. As a refugee, there's always a sense of something missing. Because you're deprived of going back to where you were born.” Mohamed Yahya said.

“We at the UN are in the business of hope and selling hope. Many things concern me, including climate risk. But we signed up to this job to work for the UN, to do what we do so that we can help the world. So it can be a better place for everybody, including my own daughter.”

“I'm really excited about this new job in Pakistan. I am tasked to work across the entire UN presence and be the Humanitarian Coordinator to support Pakistan's development ambition, its acceleration to meet the SDGs, but also its ability to deal with climate induced crises such as flooding and other forms of climate-related impacts. So exciting times, I'm looking forward to that. And the UN has a huge presence in Pakistan.”