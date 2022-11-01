UN appoints Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as police adviser Â 

, , Â

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari termed the appointment of Inspector General Shahkar an honour of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2022) United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday appointed Pakistani Punjab Police Inspector-General Faisal Shahkar as UN Police adviser.

Taking to Twitter, UN agency tweeted, “The UN Police Division welcomes the selection of seventh UN Police Adviser, IGP Faisal Shahkar of Pakistan, who will assume his duties soon. Mr Shahkar’s 30+ years of national and UN policing experience will help ensure UN Police continues to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow,”.

Bilawal said, “Another honour for Pakistan in UN Peacekeeping — IG Faisal Shahkar appointed UN Police Adviser. Great distinction-manifestation of Pakistan’s role in maintenance of international peace and security,”.

IG Shahkar — a BS-22 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan — was appointed the Punjab Police chief in July of this year.