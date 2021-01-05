UrduPoint.com
UN Asked To Discourage Human Rights Violations In IIOJK : Mahindar Pall Singh

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 07:54 PM

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and provincial parliamentary secretary on human rights Mahindar Pall Singh on Tuesday stressed upon United Nations (UN) to take notice of human rights violations in Indian Illegally OccupiedJammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to APP here, MPA Singh stated that UN should ensure implementation on its resolutions.

UN should play its important role in delivery of rights to the people of Kashmir. UN should be highly vigilant across the globe on issues related to human rights especially as if it wish complete peace. The international body should fulfill people's demands in protecting human rights. He, however expressed sympathy with people of IIOJK and hoped that their struggle for their right of self-determination would surely succeed.

