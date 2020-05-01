UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Body Introduces Tunnel Farming In Tribal Districts To Promote Agriculture

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 05:45 PM

UN body introduces tunnel farming in tribal districts to promote agriculture

Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of United Nations has introduced tunnel-farming in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as part of efforts to promote effective-modern ways of agricultural production in the wide-range climate of the region with the support of USAID

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of United Nations has introduced tunnel-farming in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as part of efforts to promote effective-modern ways of agricultural production in the wide-range climate of the region with the support of USAID.

As many as 75 walk-in tunnels are being installed in Khyber, South Waziristan, North Waziristan and Orakzai District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The activities were initiated before the onset of COVID-19, and as such provided a welcome and timely relief to local farmers who can now enjoy the harvest at a time when their lives and livelihoods are disrupted due to the lockdown, said a news release issued here.

These farmers were provided walk-in tunnel structures, high quality certified vegetable seeds that were cultivated and are now ready to be harvested.

This activity is part of a restoring subsistence and promoting modern commercial agriculture program in the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aiming to promote sustainable agriculture enterprise development, establishing market structures and services, developing value chains, expanding markets, and building capacity of the farmers, both men and women.

FAO steered extensive off and on-job trainings for the farmers and arranged external exposure visits before COVID-19 onset, to introduce them to tunnel farming.

The familiarization with modern technology targets capacity-building and increased profitability from agricultural activities.

Now during COVID 19 pandemic and related lockdown also in the province, producing and harvesting vegetables under tunnels will enable farmers to have enough agri produces for a diversified diet for self-consumption as well as for selling in their neighborhoods and local markets.

FAO is also supporting these tunnel farmers in developing linkages with local and national markets.

FAO Representative in Pakistan stated that "The poorest and most vulnerable groups have higher likelihood to experience higher negative effects of the current pandemic and related lock down. This includes subsistence farmers as well as smallholder farmers' enterprises.

Modernization of Agriculture practices and digital technology to provide real-time information to farmers on prices or to support the supply chain can be effective resilience and mitigation measures in time of shocks such as COVID-19".

FAO will continue to support farmers with modernization and agro-technology in former tribal areas to boost higher value production, food security and agro-livelihood opportunities. Walk-in tunnels help increase productivity� reducing the yield gaps and to achieve sustainable production increases of agro-food through improved agriculture practices

Related Topics

Pakistan North Waziristan South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology United Nations Agriculture Agri Enterprise Women Market From

Recent Stories

Seizure Of Narcotics (Hashish, Crystal Ice Crystal ..

3 minutes ago

Online STEAM camp for students on May 4

18 seconds ago

145 power pilferers caught in a day in South Punja ..

42 seconds ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Poland Tops 13,000, De ..

44 seconds ago

Dubai Sports Council to celebrate Labour Day with ..

8 minutes ago

Current situation can bankrupt over 100 countries: ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.