UN Bound To Materialize Kashmiris’ Self-determination Right: APHC
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyet Conference has stated that it is the responsibility of the UN to initiate the process of restoring the Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination.
According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdur Rahid Minhas, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Jammu and Kashmir is recognized as an international dispute under the UN Security Council resolutions, and that the plebiscite is the principal demand of the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir.
“The APHC leadership is the real representative of the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to raise the demand for the exercise of plebiscite as per UN resolutions,” he added.
The statement pointed out that any kind of election under Indian occupation forces has no meaning and value, while the Indian government has snatched the identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and is changing the demography of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which blatantly violates UN resolutions.
The APHC spokesman stated that the elections in IIOJK are sham, as true representatives of the people, including Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and Syeda Aasiya Andrabi, have been caged, while the movement of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is restricted by the BJP regime.
The Kashmiris are demanding a plebiscite, not elections, under UN supervision to decide their political future, as promised by the world community, the statement said.
He said the All Parties Hurriyat Conference embodies the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, leading the effort to resolve the Kashmir dispute in line with UN resolutions.
Meanwhile, APHC AJK leaders, including Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, Altaf Ahmed Butt, Zahid Safi, Zahid Ashraf, and Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, condemned Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar’s statement on Kashmir, terming it “nothing but deceit, deception, and lies.” They said the Indian Foreign Minister is trying to deceive the world conscience and mislead the international community on the Kashmir dispute.
