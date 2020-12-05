UN calls upon India, Pakistan to reduce tensions

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan ‘s Permanent Representative Munir Akram has handed over the dossier to the UN Under-Secretary General regarding Indian involvement in terrorist activities against Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 5th, 2020) The United Nations has called upon India and Pakistan to reduce tensions; and engage in a dialogue and pursue solutions in accordance with the United Nations Charter and Security Council resolutions.

This was stated by UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov while talking to Pakistan Permanent Representative to United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram in New York.

During the meeting, the Permanent Representative handed over the dossier to him regarding Indian involvement in terrorist activities against Pakistan.

On other hands, Kashmiris are suffering at the hands of Indian army’s barbarism as unrelenting military siege imposed by Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government on August 05, last year, continues to take a heavy toll on daily life of the people in the territory.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the completion of 16 months to the military siege, today, revealed that Indian troops martyred 291 Kashmiris including 7 women during the period.

It said that the killings by the troops during the last 16 months rendered 16 women widowed and 36 children orphaned.

The report pointed out that at least 1,577 people were critically injured due to the use of brute force by Indian troops on peaceful demonstrators in the territory.