UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Arrives In Pakistan To Express Solidarity With Flood Hit People

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2022 | 01:40 AM

UN chief arrives in Pakistan to express solidarity with flood hit people

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The United Nations Secretary General António Guterres arrived here on Friday on a two day visit to express solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan braving a colossal climate-induced natural disaster caused by unprecedented rains and floods across the country.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar received the UN chief at the airport.

According to the Foreign Office, during the visit, Secretary General Guterres will have meetings with the Pakistani leadership and senior officials to exchange views on the national and global response to this catastrophe caused by climate change.

The Secretary-General will travel to areas most impacted by the climate catastrophe. He will interact with displaced families and first responders in the field, and oversee the UN's humanitarian response work in support of the government's rescue and relief efforts for millions of affected people.

The Secretary-General's visit will further raise global awareness about the massive scale of this calamity and the resulting loss of life and widespread devastation.

It will contribute towards enhancing commensurate and coordinated international response to the humanitarian and other needs of the 33 million affected Pakistanis.

The Secretary-General actively supported the US$160 million UN "Flash Appeal" to fund Pakistan's Flood Response Plan and contributed a powerful video message at its launch event held simultaneously in Islamabad and Geneva on 30 August, 2022.

The UNSG has been consistently stressing the linkage of such disasters with the impacts of climate change and warning the international community about the existential threat to our planet in case climate change was not addressed in a timely and effective manner.

The Secretary-General's visit will also spotlight the importance of sustained international support for Pakistan through the rehabilitation and reconstruction phase, and for building resilience against future climate shocks.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Foreign Office Hina Rabbani Khar United Nations Exchange Flood Visit Geneva August Event Government Million Airport Rains

Recent Stories

Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral ..

Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Nuclear Deal - M ..

1 hour ago
 UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen' ..

UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen's death

1 hour ago
 President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabe ..

President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabeth

1 hour ago
 UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment of ..

UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment of Silence for Queen Elizabeth II

1 hour ago
 Washingtonians Bringing Flowers to UK Embassy to H ..

Washingtonians Bringing Flowers to UK Embassy to Honor Queen Elizabeth II

1 hour ago
 Former US President Trump Says Queen Elizabeth II ..

Former US President Trump Says Queen Elizabeth II Left Legacy of Peace, Prosperi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.