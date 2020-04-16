UN Chief back Imran Khan’s appeal for debt relief to developing countries

(@fidahassanain)

The Spokesperson of UN Chief says that Imran Khan’s initiative was in the same spirit as the Secretary-General’s own position.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres supported Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for a Global Initiative for debt relief to developing countries here on Thursday.

Through a regular press briefing in New York, Stephane Dujarric who is the spokesperson of UN Chief said that Imran Khan’s initiative was in the same spirit as the Secretary-General’s own position. He said that UN Chief believed that immediate waiver on interest payments for the current year must also be included in debt relief as COVID-19 paralyzed the world.

The limited resources of the poor countries should also be used to combat COVID-19 virus, he added.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan grabbed the world attention when he talked about debt relief in a video message that was broadcast on national tv channels. He highlighted the difficulties being faced by the developing countries, particularly those burdened by heavy debt, in handling the situation and said the biggest challenge for nations in the developing world was to save their peoples from dying of the pandemic and hunger due to extended lockdowns triggered by the disease.

He had said that it was the issue with most countries of the developing world suffering from a very high debt to the GDP ratio, so the problem in these highly indebted countries is that they now face lack of fiscal space. He said they did not have the money to spend on already overstretched health services, and secondly, to stop people from dying of hunger. He appealed the international community and to UN secretary general (Antonio Guterres) and to heads of the financial institutions to launch an initiative, an initiative that could give debt relief to developing countries to combat the coronavirus.

Pakistan’s total debt and liabilities, at the end of December last year, stood at about Rs41 trillion, which is almost 94 per cent of the country’s GDP.