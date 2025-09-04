UN Chief Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Pakistan Floods, Announces Humanitarian Support
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed profound sadness over the devastating floods in northern Pakistan, which have claimed more than 400 lives and displaced millions.
According to reports, the severe monsoon rains, exacerbated by climate change, have affected nearly 1.5 million people. The flooding has damaged over 3,000 homes, 400 schools, and 40 health facilities, leaving hundreds of thousands in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.
In a statement issued by his spokesperson on Thursday, the Secretary-General commended Pakistani authorities for relocating more than one million people in Punjab to safer areas, and extended his condolences to the families of victims.
He also wished a swift recovery to those injured in the disaster.
“The United Nations and its partners are working closely with the Government of Pakistan to rapidly assess the humanitarian impact, identify needs, and bridge gaps in the response,” the statement said.
To bolster relief efforts, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher has released $600,000 from the Regional Humanitarian Pooled Fund, with further discussions underway with the Pakistani Government to formulate a comprehensive response plan.
The Secretary-General reaffirmed the UN’s solidarity with the Government and people of Pakistan, underscoring the urgent need to support those affected and to strengthen resilience against climate-induced disasters.
Recent Stories
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..
Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Clinic on Wheels provides healthcare in flood-hit Gujrat4 minutes ago
-
Power pilferers netted4 minutes ago
-
UN chief expresses deep sorrow over Pakistan floods, announces humanitarian support4 minutes ago
-
PMYP, Destinations collaborate to revolutionize Pakistan's tourism24 minutes ago
-
New US Consul General in Peshawar Tom Eckert assumes charge24 minutes ago
-
Malakand University seminar highlights Seerat-un-Nabi as guiding light for digital age24 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest two accused including proclaimed offender24 minutes ago
-
RMI carries out successful paediatrics cardiac surgeries24 minutes ago
-
SSP reviews security arrangements for Eid Milad-un- Nabi54 minutes ago
-
Dengue erupts as 19 new cases reported in Pindi54 minutes ago
-
Two policemen injured in a firing incident54 minutes ago
-
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion58 minutes ago