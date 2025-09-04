UN chief expresses deep sorrow over Pakistan floods, announces humanitarian support

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed profound sadness over the devastating floods in northern Pakistan, which have claimed more than 400 lives and displaced millions.

According to reports, the severe monsoon rains, exacerbated by climate change, have affected nearly 1.5 million people. The flooding has damaged over 3,000 homes, 400 schools, and 40 health facilities, leaving hundreds of thousands in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson on Thursday, the Secretary-General commended Pakistani authorities for relocating more than one million people in Punjab to safer areas, and extended his condolences to the families of victims.

He also wished a swift recovery to those injured in the disaster.

“The United Nations and its partners are working closely with the Government of Pakistan to rapidly assess the humanitarian impact, identify needs, and bridge gaps in the response,” the statement said.

To bolster relief efforts, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher has released $600,000 from the Regional Humanitarian Pooled Fund, with further discussions underway with the Pakistani Government to formulate a comprehensive response plan.

The Secretary-General reaffirmed the UN’s solidarity with the Government and people of Pakistan, underscoring the urgent need to support those affected and to strengthen resilience against climate-induced disasters.