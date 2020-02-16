UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Guterres To Start Visit To Pakistan On Sunday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

UN Chief Guterres to Start Visit to Pakistan on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) Antonio Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations, is set to start his visit to Pakistan on Sunday.

The same day, Guterres will meet with the country's Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi and speak at an event on climate change.

On Monday, the UN chief will address the International Conference on 40 Years of Hosting Afghan Refugees in Pakistan and hold talks with Pakistani President Arif Alvi.

The next day, Guterres will visit the eastern city of Lahore to meet with local students and attend a polio vaccination campaign event.

He will depart for New York on February 19. According to the spokesman, the UN chief does not have any plans to visit the disputed Kashmir region.

