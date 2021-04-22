UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Slams Terrorist Attack In Quetta, Reiterates Solidarity With Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 11:34 PM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned Wednesday's terrorist attack in Quetta where a powerful bomb blast in Serena Hotel's parking lot left four people dead and 12 others injured, and reaffirmed U.N.'s solidarity with Pakistan.

"He conveys his condolences to the families, to the people, and the Government of Pakistan," the Secretary-General's Spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement he made at the regular news briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

The UN chief, he said, supports the Pakistani government's efforts to address terrorism.

The president of the UN General Assembly, Volcan Bozkir also condemned the attack and expressed condolences with the families of the victims.

