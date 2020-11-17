UN Chief stresses need of carbon neutrality in order to minimize affects of climate change

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has stressed the need of carbon neutrality in order to minimize the affects of climate change.

Speaking on the occasion of third annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum, he called on countries to integrate the carbon neutrality goal into economic and fiscal policies in order to truly transform industry, agriculture, transportation and the energy sector, Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.

The UN Chief also mentioned the organisation's ongoing efforts to effectively deal with COVID-19.