UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Stresses Need Of Carbon Neutrality In Order To Minimize Affects Of Climate Change

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 03:09 PM

UN Chief stresses need of carbon neutrality in order to minimize affects of climate change

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has stressed the need of carbon neutrality in order to minimize the affects of climate change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has stressed the need of carbon neutrality in order to minimize the affects of climate change.

Speaking on the occasion of third annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum, he called on countries to integrate the carbon neutrality goal into economic and fiscal policies in order to truly transform industry, agriculture, transportation and the energy sector, Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.

The UN Chief also mentioned the organisation's ongoing efforts to effectively deal with COVID-19.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Agriculture Industry

Recent Stories

Government extends grace period for visa violators ..

10 minutes ago

Five bootleggers held with liquor

32 seconds ago

UPDATE - French Security Forces Evacuate 2,500 Ref ..

33 seconds ago

Kremlin Warns Against Trusting Reports Citing Puti ..

35 seconds ago

Fuel Oil Spill in Russia's Vladimir Region Present ..

36 seconds ago

RCB anti-encroachment operation; three truckloads ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.