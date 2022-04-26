UN chief strongly condemns terrorist attack in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned Tuesday's terrorist attack in Karachi in which four persons were killed, including three Chinese nationals.

In a statement readout by UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Aziz Haq at the regular noon briefing in New York, Guterres, who is in Moscow, expressed his condolences to the families and wished those injured a quick recovery.

The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan, Julien Harneis, also strongly condemned Tuesday's attack in the Karachi University, saying he was "deeply saddened" by the resulting loss of life.

In a statement released by the UN spokesman's office in New York, Harneis said attacks that deliberately target education, teachers, and places of learning, were particularly condemnable, and sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims - both in Pakistan and in China.

The three Chinese nationals were working at the University of Karachi's Confucius Institute.