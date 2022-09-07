UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

(@Abdulla99267510)

Antonio Guterres along with his delegation will inspect flood-affected areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2022) The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will pay a two day visit to Pakistan tomorrow [Thursday], to see the havoc wreaked by the recent torrential rains and floods in the country.

He will be accompanied, among others, by UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths.

At his regular noon briefing in New York, the UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the secretary-general, along with his delegation, will inspect flood-affected areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

He said in the mean time, the UN team in Pakistan and its partners will continue to provide relief assistance to flood affected people in the country.