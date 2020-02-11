UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief To Attend Islamabad Conference On Afghan Refugees

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 05:34 PM

UN chief to attend Islamabad conference on Afghan refugees

The United Nations secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, is expected to arrive in Islamabad on Feb. 16 and attend a Pakistan-organized international conference on Afghan refugees, the Foreign Office confirmed on Monday evening

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th February, 2020) The United Nations secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, is expected to arrive in Islamabad on Feb. 16 and attend a Pakistan-organized international conference on Afghan refugees, the Foreign Office confirmed on Monday evening.Guterres is going to deliver a keynote address at the event titled "40 years of Afghan Refugees Presence in Pakistan: A New Partnership for Solidarity," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The conference is held in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Feb. 17-18.According to the statement, the UN secretary-general is also going to call on President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He will also meet with Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pakistani parliamentarians.

During the meetings, Pakistani leaders will share with Guterres their "perspective on all aspects of Jammu and Kashmir dispute."The Foreign Office perceives the UN secretary general's participation in the conference as "a recognition of Pakistan's exemplary compassion, generosity, and resolve in hosting Afghan refugees for the past four decades and our efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan."During his four-day visit, Guterres will pay a visit to Lahore and "he will also travel to the holy Gurdwara Kartarpur Saheb," the statement read.The Kartarpur Gurdwara is one of the most important Sikh complexes in the world.

In November, Pakistan opened the Kartarpur corridor, a visa-free passage connecting one of Sikhism's holiest sites to the border with India.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Imran Khan Afghanistan Islamabad Prime Minister World Foreign Office United Nations Visit Jammu November Border Event All Refugee UNHCR Share Arif Alvi Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Marriyum Aurangzeb terms govt’s subsidy package ..

29 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl be tried under Article for doing cons ..

36 minutes ago

Kohli seethes as India let Black Caps sweep ODI se ..

14 minutes ago

Experienced Pumas prop Pieretto signs for Glasgow

14 minutes ago

Founder of S.Africa's Ladysmith Black Mambazo dies ..

14 minutes ago

Teenage girl commits suicide in Multan

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.