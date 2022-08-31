UN Chief to Visit Pakistan Next Week Following 'Historic Flooding' - Office

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Pakistan next week in a sign of solidarity with the nation ravaged by deadly floods, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"With the tragic situation facing millions of men, women and children impacted by historic floods in Pakistan, the Secretary-General will travel to the country next week for a solidarity visit," Dujarric told a briefing.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 1,136 people have died and 1,634 others sustained injuries since the start of monsoon season on June 14.

Heavy rains and overflowing rivers damaged about 3,500 kilometers (2,200 miles) of roads and 157 bridges, with nearly a million homes completely or partially destroyed, and over 700,000 livestock killed, the NDMA said.

Last week, Pakistan declared a state of emergency and called on other countries and international organizations to provide assistance. According to the NDMA, Pakistan has witnessed 388.7 mm (15 inches) of rainfall this year.