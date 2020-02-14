UrduPoint.com
UN Chief To Visit Pakistan Sunday, Meet Khan, Qureshi - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Pakistan on February 16, where he will hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Pakistan on February 16, where he will hold meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

"Starting this weekend, the Secretary-General will be in Pakistan. He will be arriving on Sunday in Islamabad and will hold bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi," Dujarric said.

On Monday, Guterres will meet President of Pakistan Arif Alvi, Dujarric added.

According to the spokesman, the UN chief does not have any plans to visit the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir.

In August, India stripped the state of Jammu and Kashmir of its partial autonomy and divided the region into two union territories under the control of the Indian Federal government, before imposing a communications blackout that lasted for nearly six months. Partial internet access was restored in the region in January.

