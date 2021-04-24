UN chief urges global multilateral solutions for peace, prosperity

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has underscored the importance of multilateral diplomacy and cooperation for solutions to world's problems

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has underscored the importance of multilateral diplomacy and cooperation for solutions to world's problems.

"We need strong multilateral action now, to emerge from the pandemic safely, to address the climate crisis, and to build stronger, safer communities and societies," the UN chief said in his video message marking the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, which falls on April 24 annually.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is a tragic reminder of how deeply connected we are," the secretary-general pointed out.

"There is a clear and urgent need for concrete multilateral solutions, based on common action across borders for the good of all humanity, starting with the equitable distribution of vaccines as a global public good." The President of UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Pakistani Ambassador Munir Akram, joined the UN chief in calling for multilateral action to address the common crises.

"At a time of Covid upheaval, multilateralism based on values and principles enshrined in the UN Charter & international law is the only way forward to save the world from the onslaught of triple crisis- the health crisis and the economic crisis and the existential threat of climate change," the ECOSOC chief said.

"Let's unite our resources, technologies, knowledge and experiences to build peace, to build back better and to make 'no one is safe until everyone is safe' a reality and a fact of life," Ambassador Akram added.

In his message, the UN Secretary-General painted a picture of global transnational threats, from the climate crisis to pollution and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, to the development of new technologies in the absence of agreed principles and norms.

"We need a more networked multilateralism, with stronger coordination between regional and international organizations, international financial institutions and public-private alliances", he said. We need an inclusive multilateralism, that draws on civil society, business, local and regional authorities and others, and shares power more broadly and fairly.

To emerge from the pandemic safely, address the climate crisis and build stronger, safer communities and societies, the UN chief stressed the need for 'strong multilateral action now'.

He urged everyone to renew their commitment to global multilateral solutions that deliver for people and plane.

The International Day reaffirms this and acknowledges the use of multilateral decision-making and diplomacy to achieve peaceful conflict resolutions among nations.

While prevention remains a relatively under-publicized aspect of the UN's work, diplomacy is used to ease tensions before they result in conflict, or to act swiftly to contain and resolve its underlying causes.