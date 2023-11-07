Open Menu

UN Chief Urges Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza, Calls It A “Graveyard For Children”

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 07, 2023 | 12:40 PM

UN Chief urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calls it a “Graveyard for Children”

Antonio Guterres says that all parties involved in the conflict, as well as the international community, bear a significant responsibility to halt the collective suffering and increase humanitarian aid to Gaza.

GAZA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Monday, expressed concern that the Gaza Strip, which has been heavily affected by ongoing conflicts, is becoming a "graveyard for children."

He called for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, emphasizing the increasing urgency for a humanitarian ceasefire as the situation unfolds.

Guterres stressed that all parties involved in the conflict, as well as the international community, bear a significant responsibility to halt the collective suffering and increase humanitarian aid to Gaza. He described the situation in Gaza as not just a humanitarian crisis but also a crisis of humanity.

He mentioned the high human cost of the conflict, with over 10,222 people, including more than 4,000 children, reportedly killed by Israeli strikes in the densely populated Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Guterres also deplored the killings of media workers, with at least 36 journalists and media workers reported killed. Furthermore, 89 UN aid workers have lost their lives.

Guterres formally launched a recently announced $1.2 billion UN humanitarian appeal to assist 2.7 million Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip and parts of the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Aid trucks have been arriving in Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, although the delivery level remains below what was seen before October 7, partly due to security checks by Israel. One significant restriction is the lack of fuel, which Guterres highlighted as a critical issue affecting medical facilities and patients.

The UN Secretary-General called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and urged all parties to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law. He also expressed concern about the violations of international humanitarian law taking place during the conflict.

While the UN Security Council has convened multiple times to address the situation, it has not yet reached a consensus on the terms used to describe a pause in the fighting, such as a "ceasefire" or a "humanitarian pause." Disagreements persist within the Council regarding the acceptability of certain language.

Overall, the urgent humanitarian need in Gaza is widely recognized, but there remain challenges in reaching an agreement that could lead to a cessation of hostilities or a humanitarian truce.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Egypt Gaza Bank Jerusalem Lead October Border Media All From Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Court puts off further hearing on Shehbaz’s plea ..

Court puts off further hearing on Shehbaz’s plea in Ashiana reference

13 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afgh ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, ..

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan Investment Roadshow attracts large number ..

Pakistan Investment Roadshow attracts large number of global businessmen, invest ..

24 minutes ago
 Int’l conference on ‘Women in Islam’ commenc ..

Int’l conference on ‘Women in Islam’ commences in Jeddah

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2023

4 hours ago
UNDP urges swift action to advance Asia-Pacific's ..

UNDP urges swift action to advance Asia-Pacific's Human Development

13 hours ago
 Legal restructuring of air lines to benefit Pakist ..

Legal restructuring of air lines to benefit Pakistan: Fawad

13 hours ago
 IFA urges students to consume iodine-rich foods to ..

IFA urges students to consume iodine-rich foods to prevent health risks

13 hours ago
 National Skills Passport initiative gateway to rec ..

National Skills Passport initiative gateway to recognize migrant workers

13 hours ago
 UN chief says Gaza ceasefire 'more urgent with eve ..

UN chief says Gaza ceasefire 'more urgent with every passing hour'

13 hours ago
 'Lahore Lahore Aye' festival in full swing at Alha ..

'Lahore Lahore Aye' festival in full swing at Alhamra

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan