UN Chief Urges Pakistan, Iran To De-escalate & Resolve All Issues Peacefully
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 19, 2024 | 01:14 PM
Antonio Guterres underlines that all security concerns between the two countries must be addressed by peaceful means in accordance with the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and good neighbourly relations.
New York: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2024) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern over the current tensions between Pakistan and Iran, urging them to de-escalate and resolve all their issues peacefully.
The UN Secretary-General in a statement asked both sides to exercise maximum restraint to avoid any further escalation.
