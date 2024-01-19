Open Menu

UN Chief Urges Pakistan, Iran To De-escalate & Resolve All Issues Peacefully

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 19, 2024 | 01:14 PM

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully

Antonio Guterres underlines that all security concerns between the two countries must be addressed by peaceful means in accordance with the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and good neighbourly relations.

New York: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2024) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern over the current tensions between Pakistan and Iran, urging them to de-escalate and resolve all their issues peacefully.

The UN Secretary-General in a statement asked both sides to exercise maximum restraint to avoid any further escalation.

Antonio Guterres underlines that all security concerns between the two countries must be addressed by peaceful means in accordance with the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and good neighbourly relations.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Iran All

Recent Stories

Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpo ..

Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore

28 minutes ago
 PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of cond ..

PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct

39 minutes ago
 Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like ..

Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif

49 minutes ago
 New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I ag ..

New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

5 hours ago
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

20 hours ago
 China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

20 hours ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

22 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

22 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

1 day ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan