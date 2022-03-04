UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over Peshawar terrorist attack

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed his "deep condolences" over Friday's terrorist attack at a Peshawar mosque in which at least 56 people were killed and hundreds more injured.

The UN chief, in a phone call to Pakistan's UN Ambassador Munir Akram, said it was personal for him since he knew Peshawar very well and had been well treated by its people.

"He asked me to convey his deepest condolences to the people, government, and leadership of Pakistan," Ambassador Akram wrote on the Twitter.