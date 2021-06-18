The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General's Personal Envoy on Afghanistan and Regional Issues Jean Arnault Thursday met Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and exchanged views on the latest developments of Afghan peace process and the way forward

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General's Personal Envoy on Afghanistan and Regional Issues Jean Arnault Thursday met Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and exchanged views on the latest developments of Afghan peace process and the way forward.

The foreign secretary briefed Arnault on the Pakistan's consistent policy about the support to Afghan peace process, forging closer Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relationship, and facilitating economic integration and regional connectivity.

Reiterating Pakistan's long-held view that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, he reaffirmed Pakistan's strong desire for a peaceful political settlement in Afghanistan, which was the only way forward.

He also underlined that securing a negotiated political settlement would require sustained and constructive engagement as well as flexibility by the Afghan leaders.

He expressed concern over the high incidence of violence in Afghanistan and stressed that all sides must work for the immediate reduction in violence, leading to ceasefire.

In the context of regional mechanisms, the foreign secretary emphasized that the "Troika Plus" format brought together all major stakeholders to help promote meaningful progress in the Afghan peace process.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to safe and dignified return of Afghan refugees to their homeland under a time-bound and well-resourced road-map supported by the international community.