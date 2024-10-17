UN Climate Chief Calls For Scaling Up Climate Finance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 09:40 PM
United Nations Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell has stressed the urgent need for an exponential increase in climate finance to meet the challenges of the global climate crisis
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) United Nations Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell has stressed the urgent need for an exponential increase in climate finance to meet the challenges of the global climate crisis.
He remarked this at the Brookings Institution’s Global Economy and Development Programme virtual event on Thursday.
Stiell highlighted that while significant progress has been made over the past decade, with global climate action investments reaching over $1 trillion last year, current efforts are still far from sufficient. He pointed out that developed nations mobilized more than $100 billion in climate finance to assist developing countries in 2022, as reported by the OECD.
However, with the increasing frequency and intensity of climate-related disasters, such as hurricanes Milton, Helene, and Beryl, Stiell warned that both wealthy and poor nations are facing mounting damages, which further strains global supply chains and exacerbates inflation.
“We can’t afford a world of clean energy haves and have-nots,” he said.
Stiell called for immediate global action, emphasizing that trillions more are needed to bolster climate resilience and cut greenhouse gas emissions. He urged for enhanced collaboration between multilateral development banks, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and G20 countries to ensure the availability of funds and support for developing nations.
Stiell noted that the upcoming World Bank Annual Meetings and COP29 in Baku are critical platforms for galvanizing financial commitments and scaling up efforts to meet the Paris Agreement goals. He called on all governments to agree on a new international climate finance goal, with a focus on providing grants and concessional finance for those most in need.
In closing, Stiell emphasized that climate finance is essential for global economic stability and the protection of billions of lives and livelihoods, urging nations to focus on solutions that foster stronger growth, more jobs, and secure clean energy for all.
Recent Stories
Holding of SCO summit reflects govt best policies: Irfan Siddiqui
PM terms successful SCO meeting as major diplomatic win for Pakistan
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves rise to $ 16.11 billion
Rescue 1122 holds CERT competition to improve performance
Extensive awareness, proper research and firm belief can turn tide against cance ..
PPP's 18 October public gathering to be historic: Minister
No evidence found in private college incident: CCPO Lahore
LHC seeks arguments on appeal for bail cancellation of Rasikh Elahi, others
ECB makes back-to-back interest rate cuts as inflation falls
NAPHDA violation of financial obligations abandoned 'Low-Cost Housing Project' i ..
US retail sales pick up pace in September
China’s solar industry faces challenges but some companies stay ahead of time
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Holding of SCO summit reflects govt best policies: Irfan Siddiqui1 minute ago
-
PM terms successful SCO meeting as major diplomatic win for Pakistan1 minute ago
-
Rescue 1122 holds CERT competition to improve performance9 minutes ago
-
Extensive awareness, proper research and firm belief can turn tide against cancer: Chairman PAEC9 minutes ago
-
PPP's 18 October public gathering to be historic: Minister9 minutes ago
-
No evidence found in private college incident: CCPO Lahore9 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks arguments on appeal for bail cancellation of Rasikh Elahi, others9 minutes ago
-
NAPHDA violation of financial obligations abandoned 'Low-Cost Housing Project' in Ali Pur: Tarar19 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt to facilitate mineral sector investors2 hours ago
-
TIP Report 2023-24 indicates over 70% of total trafficked comprises women: Tarar2 hours ago
-
Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa reviews progress on Serena Chowk ..2 hours ago
-
NA passes resolution for hoisting successful SCO summit2 hours ago