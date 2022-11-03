UrduPoint.com

UN Condemns Attack On Ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Khan, Urges Transparent Investigation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2022 | 11:32 PM

The United Nations strongly condemns the attack on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and urges a transparent investigation into the incident, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The United Nations strongly condemns the attack on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and urges a transparent investigation into the incident, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"We are obviously very concerned about the reports that... former Prime Minister Khan and others were wounded today during a rally," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "We condemn the strongest possible term any violence against politicians or their supporters."

The UN spokesperson urged for a full and transparent investigation into the incident amid the tense political situation in Pakistan.

"We very much hope that this will not create further challenges in the political situation in Pakistan," Dujarric said.

Earlier on Thursday, Khan was shot in the leg during a campaign event in the city of Wazirabad.

On October 21, Pakistan's elections commission banned Khan from holding public office for five years for the alleged illegal sale of state gifts and concealment of income during his term. Khan has insisted that he had been overthrown by a United States-sponsored coup and that enemy agents in government still impede his vision for Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

