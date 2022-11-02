UN Coordinator discusses flood relief activities with Taimur Jhagra

United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan, Julien Harneis here on Wednesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance and Higher Education Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and discussed steps taken for rehabilitation of flood victims and restoration of flood affected areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan, Julien Harneis here on Wednesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance and Higher education Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and discussed steps taken for rehabilitation of flood victims and restoration of flood affected areas.

The minister briefed the UN Coordinator about devastation of floods and said that the provincial government was working tirelessly to provide timely relief to flood affected people. He informed that pragmatic steps would be taken keeping in view the affects of climate change.

Jhagra desired that there should be representation of the provinces in the upcoming conference of United Nation to be held in December at New York on climate change, so that the steps taken by the provinces could be discussed in the conference.

The meeting also discussed strengthening mutual coordination on climate change as mentioned in the United Nations Cooperation Framework 2023-27.

The meeting besides concerned officers was attended by Secretary Budget, Mohammad Kabir Afridi and Secretary Planning and Development, Shah Mehmood.