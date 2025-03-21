- Home
UN Declares 2025 As Int'l Year Of Glacier Preservation – Pakistan's SUPARCO Leads Climate Action
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) With glaciers melting at an alarming rate due to climate change, the United Nations has declared 2025 as the “International Year of Glacier Preservation” and designated March 21 as the annual World Day for Glaciers, starting next year.
Pakistan’s Hindukush-Karakoram-Himalayan (HKH) region is a crucial glacial reservoir, often referred to as the “Third Pole” for its vast ice reserves outside the polar regions. Home to over 6,500 glaciers spanning approximately 13,000 square kilometers, these glaciers are the lifeline of the Indus River System, which supports agriculture, drinking water, and hydropower generation for millions.
In response to the growing threats posed by climate change, SUPARCO (Pakistan’s National Space Agency) has taken a leading role in glacial research and conservation.
It has established a state-of-the-art Glacier Monitoring and Research Center in Gilgit-Baltistan, dedicated to studying glacier surges, retreats, snowmelt patterns, and Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) phenomena that threaten water security and disaster resilience.
One of SUPARCO’s groundbreaking achievements is the development of Pakistan’s first-ever digital Glacier Inventory, which systematically records all glaciers along with key scientific parameters.
This initiative is a crucial step toward understanding glacial changes and developing informed climate policies.
Using advanced space technologies, SUPARCO continuously monitors glacier health, ice cover fluctuations, and climate-induced transformations.
By analyzing satellite imagery dating back to 1972, alongside ground-based techniques such as ice core extraction, glacier mass balance studies, and field assessments, SUPARCO provides critical insights into glacial dynamics, water resource sustainability, and climate adaptation strategies.
Pakistan is also playing a key role in the International Ice Memory Project, a global initiative aimed at preserving glacial ice cores as climate archives for future generations.
Given the rapid pace of glacial melting, this project ensures that invaluable climate data is safeguarded in Antarctica, allowing researchers to study historical climate patterns and their long-term impacts.
As Pakistan faces increasing risks from glacial hazards, water shortages, and climate-induced disasters, SUPARCO remains at the forefront of climate resilience efforts.
Through scientific research, space-based monitoring, and international collaboration, Pakistan is strengthening its ability to combat climate change and protect its vital water resources.
With the UN’s International Year of Glacier Preservation highlighting the urgency of conservation, Pakistan’s proactive initiatives underscore the crucial role of science and technology in safeguarding the planet’s frozen reserves for future generations.
