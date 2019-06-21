UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Declares Pakistan 'family Station' For Its International Staff

Muhammad Irfan 6 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 03:10 PM

UN declares Pakistan 'family station' for its international staff

The United Nations has declared Pakistan 'Family Station' for its foreign employees with effect from 14th of this month

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st June, 2019) The United Nations has declared Pakistan 'Family Station' for its foreign employees with effect from 14th of this month.This was informed by International Civil Service Commission of the UN in a letter to Pakistan's Permanent Representative to UN Dr.

Maleeha Lodhi.

Now UN personnel can live with their families in Pakistan.The decision is based on the recommendation by the Under-Secretary General of the United Nations Department of Safety and Security who evaluated the security situation in Islamabad and recommended lifting of family restrictions.Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has warmly welcomed the decision of United Nations and termed it a good news.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad United Nations Maleeha Lodhi Family From

Recent Stories

Kremlin Says Events in Tbilisi With Russian Delega ..

9 seconds ago

China will provide $ 1bln grant for socio economic ..

10 seconds ago

Russia Concerned Over Tensions in Persian Gulf, Ca ..

12 seconds ago

Creeping lizard in Sindh Assembly creates chaos

10 minutes ago

Russia frees Chechen activist for top rights group ..

14 seconds ago

Football: Africa Cup of Nations fixtures Saturday ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.