UN declares Pakistan 'family station' for its international staff

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st June, 2019) The United Nations has declared Pakistan 'Family Station' for its foreign employees with effect from 14th of this month.This was informed by International Civil Service Commission of the UN in a letter to Pakistan's Permanent Representative to UN Dr.

Maleeha Lodhi.

Now UN personnel can live with their families in Pakistan.The decision is based on the recommendation by the Under-Secretary General of the United Nations Department of Safety and Security who evaluated the security situation in Islamabad and recommended lifting of family restrictions.Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has warmly welcomed the decision of United Nations and termed it a good news.