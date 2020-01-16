UrduPoint.com
UN Deeply Saddened Over The Loss Of Human Lives Due To Heavy Snow, Rainfall In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 03:23 PM

UN deeply saddened over the loss of human lives due to heavy snow, rainfall in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Knut Ostby and the United Nations Country Team in Pakistan are deeply saddened over the loss of precious lives resulting from the heavy snow and rainfall in Baluchistan and the avalanches in the Pakistan Administered Kashmir (PAK), Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, Mr Ostby says, "I send my condolences to the people and government of Pakistan for the painful loss the nation has sustained over the last weekend where tens of children, men and women lost their lives due to the harsh weather conditions and avalanches,".

"I commend the National rescue teams for a very well done job saving the lives of hundreds of people affected by the same conditions.

I send my sincere wishes to the wounded for a swift and full recovery as well," he added.

He said that "as the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan, my teams and I are in constant meeting and are coordinating with the authorities on the ground and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in Islamabad to find the best way forward to providing the people with the shelter and food they need to pass through this unprecedented snow fall".

"We are discussing with the authorities and donors the need to mobilize additional resources to support the humanitarian aid to those in need. We shall act tirelessly to ensure support is provided timely," he added.

