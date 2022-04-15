UN delegation assures support in Indus Basin management

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :United Nations Resident and Humanitarian delegation led by its Coordinator Julien Harneis Friday assured his full support in better management of Indus Basin, to improve water access and it's utilization.

Julien Harneis said this while talking to Sindh Minister for Irrigation Department Jam Khan Shoro at his office here, said a statement.

Julien Harneis informed the Sindh Irrigation Minister that we extend help to different countries in river management and betterment of the environment globally.

He said that as per UN sustainable Development framework 2023-27 aligned with the Pakistan priorities, we are focusing on supporting government in the implementation of sustainable development goals.

He also informed that his the team of United Nations delegation will visit different areas of Sindh province including Sukkur, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin and other areas to learn about the situation of people and to observe their ongoing development projects.

He further informed that they will also visit Sukkhur Barrage, historical places of Sukkur, Hyderabad, Thatta and Badin districts as well to know the different cultural and traditional aspects.

Jam Khan Shoro also briefed the delegation about Irrigation system of Sindh province and different water issues including Indus Delta, and other issues in detail.

On this occasion, the Sindh Minister for Irrigation presented the traditional gifts of Sindhi Topi and Ajraks to Julien Harneis and other members of his delegation.