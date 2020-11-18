UN delegation calls on CS Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :A five-member UN delegation led by Julien Harneis called on Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah here on Wednesday.

Rehabilitation of rain-affected areas and measures taken against coronavirus were discussed in the meeting.

Sindh Minister for Revenue Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman, Senior Member board of Revenue Sindh Qazi Shahid Pervez and others were also present in the meeting.

The Chief Secretary said that the Sindh government had surveyed the rain-affected areas. Those affected by the rains will be compensated. Roads, hospitals and schools had also been damaged by the rains. The LBOW has also caused damage.

Mumtaz Ali Shah added that the Sindh government had also written to the Federal government to help the rain-affected people and they wanted the international community to help in the rehabilitation of the rain-affected areas.

Julien Harneis UN- Resident Coordinator for Pakistan said that they had visited the rain affected areas of Sindh along with the PDMA. He said they had learnt about the hardships of population. He subsequently called upon the government of Sindh to explore together for more international support to complement the efforts of government of Sindh.

During the meeting, the provincial Revenue Minister said that the revenue department had surveyed the affected areas and the financial assistance to the victims would be approved at a meeting of the provincial cabinet. The Provincial Minister for Rehabilitation said that PDMA has distributed essential items among the rain victims.

Informing the UN delegation about the steps taken by the provincial government regarding the coronavirus, the Chief Secretary Sindh said that the Sindh government had taken serious steps since the first case of coronavirus appeared in February this year and the Chief Minister of Sindh issued a statement every day regarding statistics of the coronavirus. He said that the Sindh government had also set up a Coronavirus Emergency Fund.

WHO Representative Dr. Sara Salman while appreciating the steps taken by the Sindh government said that the Chief Minister of Sindh had taken very serious steps with regard to the coronavirus. WHO had been working with the government since first day of coronavirus. She further added that the public was still not taking the coronavirus seriously and an effective media campaign may be launched to aware the masses regarding coronavirus SOPs.