UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Delegation Calls On CS Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

UN delegation calls on CS Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :A five-member UN delegation led by Julien Harneis called on Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah here on Wednesday.

Rehabilitation of rain-affected areas and measures taken against coronavirus were discussed in the meeting.

Sindh Minister for Revenue Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman, Senior Member board of Revenue Sindh Qazi Shahid Pervez and others were also present in the meeting.

The Chief Secretary said that the Sindh government had surveyed the rain-affected areas. Those affected by the rains will be compensated. Roads, hospitals and schools had also been damaged by the rains. The LBOW has also caused damage.

Mumtaz Ali Shah added that the Sindh government had also written to the Federal government to help the rain-affected people and they wanted the international community to help in the rehabilitation of the rain-affected areas.

Julien Harneis UN- Resident Coordinator for Pakistan said that they had visited the rain affected areas of Sindh along with the PDMA. He said they had learnt about the hardships of population. He subsequently called upon the government of Sindh to explore together for more international support to complement the efforts of government of Sindh.

During the meeting, the provincial Revenue Minister said that the revenue department had surveyed the affected areas and the financial assistance to the victims would be approved at a meeting of the provincial cabinet. The Provincial Minister for Rehabilitation said that PDMA has distributed essential items among the rain victims.

Informing the UN delegation about the steps taken by the provincial government regarding the coronavirus, the Chief Secretary Sindh said that the Sindh government had taken serious steps since the first case of coronavirus appeared in February this year and the Chief Minister of Sindh issued a statement every day regarding statistics of the coronavirus. He said that the Sindh government had also set up a Coronavirus Emergency Fund.

WHO Representative Dr. Sara Salman while appreciating the steps taken by the Sindh government said that the Chief Minister of Sindh had taken very serious steps with regard to the coronavirus. WHO had been working with the government since first day of coronavirus. She further added that the public was still not taking the coronavirus seriously and an effective media campaign may be launched to aware the masses regarding coronavirus SOPs.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister United Nations February May Media Government Cabinet Rains Coronavirus

Recent Stories

A condolence meeting was held at Arts Council of P ..

24 minutes ago

12th edition of Abu Dhabi Art opens as a virtual f ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Economy, MyFatoorah to facilitate e-payments ..

26 minutes ago

AJK president seeks Turkish President’s mediatio ..

30 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Discusses Latest Development ..

30 minutes ago

Emirates tops global ranking in safe travel

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.