UN delegation meets Chief Secretary Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) A high-level United Nations delegation, led by the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Pakistan, Mohamed Yahya, met with Chief Secretary Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah, to discuss the Makli Heritage Site, the Living Indus Project, and key environmental and humanitarian challenges.

The delegation included senior representatives from the United Nations office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office (UNRCO), and the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS).

During the meeting, the CS Sindh praised the United Nations for its role in post-2022 flood rehabilitation efforts.

He highlighted the devastating impact of climate change on the province, mentioning frequent floods, sea intrusion, and rising pollution, all of which have led to climate-induced displacement and long-term environmental concerns in the region.

Asif Hyder Shah informed the delegation about the damage caused by recent rains and stated that divisional commissioners have been tasked with assessing the impact on infrastructure and agriculture.

The Chief Secretary requested the delegation’s assistance in the conservation of Makli Graveyard, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which holds immense cultural and historical value.

The UN delegation reaffirmed its commitment to helping Sindh tackle these challenges.

Mohamed Yahya proposed the organization of a climate dialogue in Sindh, involving key donors and partners to explore sustainable solutions and develop cost-effective, practical initiatives to address the province’s environmental issues.

The discussion also touched upon the energy crisis, with the delegation offering technical support to align Sindh’s energy policies with renewable and sustainable energy goals.

The CS Sindh emphasized the significance of the joint government-UN initiative, the Living Indus Initiative, stating that it has the potential to bring positive change to Pakistan.

He urged the preparation of viable projects under the 25 interventions planned through this initiative and stressed that government and International partners cooperation at all levels would be crucial to its success.

Furthermore, the Chief Secretary requested the UN’s support in preserving and restoring Makli Graveyard, stressing the global importance of this heritage site.

He highlighted the need for international assistance to safeguard this historic treasure for future generations.

The UN delegation expressed its intent to visit Makli Graveyard and extend support for the provincial government’s efforts in its preservation.