UN Delegation Visits Flood-affected Areas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) A delegation comprising senior representatives from UNICEF, UNIC, and FAO visited the Khairpur district on Friday, where they were warmly welcomed by local officials.
The team toured a prefabricated school built after the 2022 floods, currently accommodating 75 girls.
They also conducted a session on social and behavioral change, engaging students and teachers in discussions on education and community awareness.
Additionally, the delegation met with beneficiaries of the Benazir Nashonuma Program, focused on nutrition and health services. Local officials hosted a traditional Sindhi luncheon in honor of the visitors.
The delegation held detailed talks on ongoing recovery efforts in the Khairpur district, supported by international organizations. The visit highlighted the collaborative efforts to support the affected communities.
