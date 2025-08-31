UN Delegation Visits Flood-hit Areas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2025 | 06:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) United Nations Resident Coordinator to Pakistan, Mohamed Yahya, led an eight-member delegation to visit flood-affected areas in Kot Dasu, Daska, and other parts of Sialkot.
The visit was joined by Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ayub Bukhari, and Regional Director Rescue 1122 Syed Kamal Abid.
Accompanied by the local administration, the delegation spent two hours inspecting the flood-hit areas aboard Rescue 1122 boats. During the visit, they distributed rations, ready-to-eat food, and drinking water to the affected residents.
Mohamed Yahya expressed solidarity, stating that the United Nations stands firmly with the people of Pakistan during this difficult time. He praised the rescue and relief efforts of the local administration and highlighted that the current flooding is a clear manifestation of climate change, which has severely impacted the country.
He further warned that climate change is causing extensive damage to infrastructure and loss of lives and property. Describing the scale and intensity of the floods as unprecedented, he emphasized the importance of global cooperation to effectively address these challenges. Yahya also noted that severe flooding is expected to affect South Punjab and Sindh in the coming two weeks.
Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali remarked that such flooding has never been witnessed in the history of Sialkot. She added that water levels are now receding, and normal life is gradually being restored. She also noted that the United Nations has conducted damage assessments and evaluated the needs of the affected population.
