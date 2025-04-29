UN Delegation Visits Khairpur, Commends UNICEF's Efforts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 09:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A delegation led by UN Resident Coordinator and Refugee Agency Representative, Muhammad Yahya, visited Khairpur, comprising representatives from UNICEF, UN Information Centre, and food and Agriculture Organization on Tuesday.
The delegation was received by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo and Assistant Commissioner Kot Diji, Darya Khan Chandio. They visited a prefabricated school building constructed with UNICEF's support in Kot Diji, which currently educates 75 girls with three female teachers.
During the visit, a session on social and behavioral change was held, involving schoolgirls and teachers, aiming to promote positive change and awareness in the local community. The delegation also met with beneficiaries of the Benazir Nashonuma Program, discussing nutritional support and healthcare.
The Deputy Commissioner hosted the delegation, presenting traditional Sindhi handicrafts. Discussions were held on the damage caused by the 2022 floods, the efforts of international organizations, and post-flood rehabilitation work.
