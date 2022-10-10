UrduPoint.com

UN Disarmament Fellows Briefed On Pakistan's Perspective On Arms Control, Nuclear Non-proliferation

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2022 | 07:14 PM

UN Disarmament Fellows briefed on Pakistan's perspective on arms control, nuclear non-proliferation

A group of UN Disarmament Fellows, comprising of officers from 24 countries, currently on a visit to Pakistan from October 8-10 as part of their international study tour under the auspices of UN Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNoDA), visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :A group of UN Disarmament Fellows, comprising of officers from 24 countries, currently on a visit to Pakistan from October 8-10 as part of their international study tour under the auspices of UN Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNoDA), visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the visit, they received a briefing on Pakistan's perspective on Arms Control, Disarmament, and Nuclear Non-Proliferation as well as the imperative of unhindered access to dual-use technologies for peaceful socio-economic applications, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday said.

The group of UN Disarmament Fellow comprised of officers from 24 countries including Algeria, Angola, Antigua & Barbuda, Argentina, Cambodia, Egypt, France, Ghana, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Hungary, Iran, Libya, Montenegro, Pakistan, Palau, Poland, Saint Kits & Nevis, Togo, United States of America, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Yemen.

During the October 8-10 tour, the Fellows will also be visiting Pakistan Centre of Excellence on Nuclear Security (PCENS), Pakistan Institute of Nuclear Science & Technology (PINSTECH), National Institute of Health (NIH), Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), Defence Science & Technology Organization (DESTO) and Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) to witness the application of nuclear and space technologies in the area of public health, industry, agriculture, food security, power generation etc.

At PCENS and PNRA, Fellows will receive briefings on Pakistan nuclear safety & security architecture, regulatory mechanisms and safeguards introduced by the Government of Pakistan in line with global standards which have been internationally recognized and acknowledged by the IAEA.

The Fellows will also be visiting different laboratories, globally acknowledged reference libraries and state-of-the-art facilities at DESTO and NIH.

At SUPARCO, the participants will get acquainted with Pakistan's space programme and its utility for the socio-economic development of the country.

The UN Programme of Fellowships on Disarmament was launched by the General Assembly at its First Special Session devoted to Disarmament in 1978. It is for the first time that Pakistan is hosting such an international study tour for UN Disarmament Fellows.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Technology United Nations Iran Egypt Nuclear Agriculture Yemen France Visit Guatemala Argentina Uzbekistan Algeria Palau Poland Togo United States Cambodia Ghana Guyana Libya Vietnam Hungary Honduras Angola October From Government Industry

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend ..

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend CICA Summit

2 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

1 hour ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

2 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.