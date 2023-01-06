UN duty bound to implement its resolutions, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the United Nations was duty-bound to implement its road map on Kashmir to get the dispute resolved peacefully in line with the wishes of Kashmiri people.

He expressed these views while addressing a book launching ceremony here on Thursday. The ceremony was attended and addressed by former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Atique Ahmad Khan, Convenor All Party Hurriyat Conference Mehmood Ahmed Sagar, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Abdul Rashid Turabi, Former Minister Farzana Yaqub, Ershad Mahmud, Altaf Hussain Wani and several others.

The book on the history of the heroic struggle for the right to self-determination of people of Jammu & Kashmir resisting brutal oppression in Indian Occupied Kashmir, was written by eminent scholar & senior Hurriyat leader Muhammad Farooq Rehmani.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK President while highlighting the dangerous dimensions of the Kashmir dispute said that it was high time that the international community should use its diplomatic clout to solve the problem on the basis of the right of self-determination.

He said that the Hindu supremacist regime led by Modi was hellbent on turning India into a Hindu Rashtra.

Referring to massive human rights violations being committed by the Indian troops in occupied Kashmir, he said that the trigger-happy Indian forces involved in war crimes should be held accountable. He however maintained that despite unleashing havoc in the region India can not succeed to achieve its nefarious designs in the region.

Lauding the Kashmiris' sacrifices, he said that the people of Kashmir have kept the flame of freedom burning by offering sacrifices of their precious lives.

The president while reiterating his commitment to highlight the Kashmir cause both at the national and international level said, "We assure the people of Occupied Kashmir that we are with them in this struggle for freedom".

Barrister Chaudhry said that all the actions India had taken on Kashmir since 5th August 2019 have pushed the region into a quagmire of uncertainty, lawlessness and instability.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry congratulated Hurriyat leader Muhammad Farooq Rahmani on the publication of his book and termed it a significant contribution to the history and resistance literature.