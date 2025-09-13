Open Menu

UN Endorsement Of Two-state Solution Is 'Significant Achievement': Asim Iftikhar

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2025 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, on Saturday reaffirmed that Pakistan’s position on Palestine was “absolutely clear” and well known to the entire world.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan would continue its unwavering support for the Palestinian people until the achievement of their freedom.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to a just and lasting peace and supporting Palestinian people.

Commenting on the UN General Assembly endorsement of the New York Declaration on the two-state solution, Iftikhar said it was a significant diplomatic achievement.

He noted that the resolution reflected the global consensus that peace and stability in the middle East required a just settlement of the Palestinian issue.

“The approval of this resolution is a strong message of peace and demonstrates the international community’s clear stance on Palestine,” he stressed.

The envoy said the resolution was particularly timely amid mounting humanitarian concerns.

