UN Endorsement Of Two-state Solution Is 'Significant Achievement': Asim Iftikhar
Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2025 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, on Saturday reaffirmed that Pakistan’s position on Palestine was “absolutely clear” and well known to the entire world.
Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan would continue its unwavering support for the Palestinian people until the achievement of their freedom.
He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to a just and lasting peace and supporting Palestinian people.
Commenting on the UN General Assembly endorsement of the New York Declaration on the two-state solution, Iftikhar said it was a significant diplomatic achievement.
He noted that the resolution reflected the global consensus that peace and stability in the middle East required a just settlement of the Palestinian issue.
“The approval of this resolution is a strong message of peace and demonstrates the international community’s clear stance on Palestine,” he stressed.
The envoy said the resolution was particularly timely amid mounting humanitarian concerns.
Recent Stories
Punjab Sahulat Bazaars emerge as affordable hub for small entrepreneurs
Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..
UAE contributes to training officers involved in international operation against ..
UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in northwest Pakistan
25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours
Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..
First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..
Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..
UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan
ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen
Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer
Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Protection of people lives top priority of govt: Governor40 seconds ago
-
Saylani welfare provides relief to flood victims in Chiniot43 seconds ago
-
Salvation of humanity lies in adopting Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH): speakers44 seconds ago
-
NA Speaker lauds armed forces for crushing Fitna al Khawarij in Lower Dir45 seconds ago
-
UN endorsement of two-state solution is 'Significant Achievement': Asim Iftikhar46 seconds ago
-
Atta chakki owners urge govt to control inflationary wheat prices21 minutes ago
-
PPP leaders meet KP Governor, discuss political matters31 minutes ago
-
Sherry Rehman strongly condemns terrorist attack on security forces in KP31 minutes ago
-
PM announces relief for flood-hit power consumers, halts collection of August bills41 minutes ago
-
Security forces killed ten terrorists in Lower Dir district: ISPR41 minutes ago
-
PM lauds forces for successful operation against Fitna al-Khawarij in Lower Dir41 minutes ago
-
Free medical camp in Mirpur AJK held for diabetic patients41 minutes ago