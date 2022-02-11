UrduPoint.com

UN Environmental Forum To Announce Binding Resolutions On Plastic Pollution

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 01:20 PM

NAIROBI, Feb. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) --:The UN Environmental Assembly (UNEA) to be held in Nairobi will announce binding resolutions on the management of plastic pollution, a senior UN Environment Programme (UNEP) official said on Thursday.

Susan Gardner, director of UNEP's ecosystems division, noted that the discussions that started with the global program of action in the past will be finalized during the global environmental assembly, slated to be held between Feb. 28 and March 2.

"The resolutions have a vision to reduce the increasing marine pollution by the year 2050," Gardner said at a briefing in Nairobi.

She said the conference follows a ministerial conference that was held in September 2021 and attended by 75 countries on marine litter and plastic pollution where delegates resolved to act on the menace.

>