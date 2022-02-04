UN, EU, UNDP delegation calls on Additional Chief Secretary KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :A delegation comprising representatives of European Union, United Nations and UNDP on Friday called on Additional Chief Secretary, Planning and Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah.

The delegation included EU Head of Development Cooperation Ovidiu Mic, Resident Representative of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Knut Ostby, and Country Representative of UN Women Pakistan Sharmeel Rasool discussed issues of mutual interests.

The meeting focused ongoing cooperation areas, and pledged for future collaboration.