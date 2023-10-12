UN experts deplore Gaza airstrikes as death toll rises amid Israeli blockade

(@Abdulla99267510)

The experts condemned the relentless airstrikes against Gaza, stating that these actions constituted a form of "collective punishment."

GAZA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12nd, 2023) In the midst of Israel's ongoing blockade of the besieged territory, a panel of independent United Nations (UN) experts expressed deep concern on Thursday.

They condemned the relentless airstrikes against Gaza, stating that these actions constituted a form of "collective punishment." As the conflict entered its sixth day on Thursday, the death toll in the region exceeded 1,300.

On Thursday, Israel reiterated its stance that there would be no humanitarian respite in its siege of the Gaza Strip until all of its hostages were released.

This decision followed a plea from the Red Cross to permit the delivery of fuel to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed and turning into morgues.

Israel has pledged to retaliate against the Hamas leadership in Gaza for what they deemed the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust. This incident occurred when hundreds of gunmen breached the barrier fence and launched attacks on Israeli towns.

According to reports by the public broadcaster Kan, the number of Israeli casualties has risen to over 1,300 people killed since Saturday. Most of the victims were civilians who were targeted in their homes, on the streets, or at public gatherings.

Numerous Israeli and foreign hostages were taken back to Gaza.

Israel's response has involved placing the enclave, which is home to 2.3 million people, under a comprehensive blockade and launching a highly destructive bombing campaign that has resulted in the destruction of entire neighborhoods.

According to authorities in Gaza, the death toll stands at 1,354 people, with 6,049 individuals wounded due to the bombings. The only electric power station has been shut down, and hospitals are running out of fuel for their emergency generators.

Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz has vowed that his country will not permit the entry of essential resources or humanitarian aid into Gaza until Hamas releases the hostages it took during its recent attack on Israel.

This stance was declared even after the United Nations (UN) called for the allowance of humanitarian aid into the besieged region. "Humanitarian aid to Gaza? No electric switch will be turned on, no water tap will be opened, and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli abductees are returned home," he declared in astatement.